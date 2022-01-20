Police: shots fired between vehicles Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police said no victims have come forward after a witness reported shots fired between two vehicles late Thursday morning.

Lt. Ben Newell said a dark gray SUV was going southeast on Bloomington Road toward State Street. When the vehicle was stopped at the intersection, a dark-colored sedan drove past it, and someone fired a gun. Newell said someone in the SUV returned fire.

Police found shell casings and shattered glass believed to be from the vehicles, but no property was damaged. Police have no information on the suspects.