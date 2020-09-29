Police: Shooting suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting.

This comes after a car was shot at in the parking lot of Fresh Express on East Cook. Officers said a bullet went into a house and hit a mattress. The woman that was laying on the mattress was not hurt.

Officers reached out to the community on social media for tips regarding the identity of the suspect. They shared a picture taken from security footage that showed the suspect. On Tuesday, they then updated the post thanking the community for their tips and that the suspect had been arrested.

No other information regarding the arrest was provided. Officers said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.