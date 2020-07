BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Bethany Police shared security video from a recent robbery at Casey’s General Store.

Officers said it happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Two suspects were caught on camera breaking a glass door to get into the store. They then proceeded to steal items before running away.

Police are still trying to identify the two suspects. If you have any information regarding this robbery, call the Bethany Police Department at (217) 855-2172 or the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department.