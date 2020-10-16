Police: Several people taken to hospital after car v. bus crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a crash Friday morning involving two cars and a bus.

Officers said it happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Oakland and McKinley. They said the cars were going northbound and southbound on Oakland and a bus was on McKinley when the crash happened.

Officers stated the bus did not properly yield to the vehicles. They stated one car tried to avoid crashing into the bus but the bus ended up going over that car. That vehicle then hit the other car. The bus hit a tree line and was stopped by the trees.

There was only the driver and a passenger in the bus at the time of the crash. Officers said the bus driver was taken to the hospital and released. Police also said occupants in one of the cars were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers stated the bus driver was ticketed with failure to stop at an intersection.