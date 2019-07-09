Police sergeant retires after 28-year career

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign police sergeant is retiring after 28-years of service. Sgt. Thomas Frost was sworn in in 1991, promoted from officer to sergeant in 2001 and ends his career as a supervisory sergeant for the patrol division.

Frost has served as a community policing officer, a hostage negotiator on the Crisis Negotiation Unit, was an assistant team leader for a decade and was a field training officer for 24-years.

He also took part in the State of Illinois’ Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics and helped develop the LETR license plate which is still in use.

In 2005, he was awarded the department’s highest honor; the Medal of Valor. His last day is Tuesday.