Police seize LSD, pot

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant and arrested a woman on multiple drug charges.

25-year old Jenny Le was arrested Monday when authorities raided a home in the 1100-block of Sixth Street. An investigation by the East Central Illinois Task Force led to the warrant.

Officials say Le was taken into custody for possession with the intent to deliver:

  • 600+ doses of LSD
  • 5,000+ grams of cannabis
  • Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Schedule 4 controlled substance

The charges range from class 4 to class X felonies which carry sentencing ranges from probation to up to 50-years in prison.

The Eastern Illinois University Police and Charleston Police departments assisted the ECITF with the execution of the search warrant.

