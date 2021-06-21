Police seeking tips after $8,000 in tools stolen from two businesses

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help with an investigation into two burglaries.

A press release says the thefts happened during the night of June 1 and the early morning hours of June 2. Investigators say unknown suspects forced their way into Ehler Brother’s Fertilizer, located about 2 miles west of Royal. Police add Wingfield Manufacturing was also broken into; that’s near High Cross Road and County Road 2050 North.

Detectives say in both incidents, the shop doors were pried open, adding these entrances were not visible from the road. They add several power tools and other items were taken, valued at around $8,000.

“A plasma cutting torch valued at approximately $2,000 was taken in the burglaries and most power tools that were stolen were Milwaukee brand tools,” says the release.

Investigators say they’re actively investigating all leads and looking for any information on these burglaries.

Police are also asking any nearby businesses or residents with surveillance cameras to review the video for any suspicious people or cars.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information

leading to an arrest. Tip