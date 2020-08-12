UPDATE: Police clear man seen taking photos in park of ‘illegal activity’

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana Police Department Chief says they have identified the man who was seen taking photos of a local park.

They say they interviewed him and learned he was live-streaming his girlfriend, who lives out of the county, to show her around the park.

Authorities say they verified that there were no signs of problems or illegal activity.

ORIGINAL STORY: PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a person who appeared to be taking photos at a local park.

The man was seen around 5:04 p.m. Tuesday evening at Kitchell Park.

Police are also asking people to “refrain from speculating on our Facebook page” regarding the reason they’re trying to identify the person.

Those with information should call the department directly at 217-562-2141, or send them a message via their Facebook page.