Police seeking help in Yellow Cab armed robbery

SANGAMONG COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information about an Armed Robbery to a Lincoln Yellow Cab driver. The robbery took place on Thursday, December 24th at 2:08am. The cab driver picked up a 19-20yr. old dark skinned black male, 5’10”/160lbs. wearing a red skull cap, black jacket and red hat with short hair in the 2200 block of Saratoga and took him to 1831 Pope St.

Once there, the man cocked a handgun and demanded all of the money from the cab driver. After the robbery the suspect fled south on foot.

If you have any information about this Armed Robbery, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or download the P3 app on any mobile device and submit a tip from there.