Police seek tips on homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police need your help solving a homicide investigation.

They said it happened on August 17 in the 1300 block of East Walnut. Officers were originally dispatched there for a call of shots fired, but when they got there they found a man dead in a car. They said he had been shot.

Officers stated witnesses saw a white SUV in the area before the shooting. No suspect was identified.

Anyone with information regarding this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. You can leave an anonymous tip. Officers said Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.

