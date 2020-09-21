Police seek tips in deadly shooting investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police need your help solving a deadly shooting investigation.

In a news release, Decatur Police said they were called out to the 900 block of North Morgan on September 22, 2019. When they got there, they found a gunshot victim who was dead.

During their investigation, police learned a passenger in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer was the one who shot the gun. No suspects have been identified.

If you know anything about this crime, call Detective Hall at (217) 542-3443 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. Officers said $500 or more will be paid for information that leads to an arrest.