Police seek suspects in shooting involving vehicles

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are looking for the people responsible for shots fired between two moving vehicles on Thursday. No one was reported hurt.



Deputy Chief Josh Webb said at around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Grant Street. Callers to police had reported a white sport utility vehicle was chasing a silver car, and shots were being fired from the SUV. Officers found the silver car with several bullet holes and two 16-year-old boys inside. The juveniles told police they could not see who the shooters were. Witnesses also told police they saw a person hanging out of the SUV and firing a gun. The person’s description was incomplete.



If you have information on this crime, call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can stay anonymous by calling Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.