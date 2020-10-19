Police seek public help in shooting investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is looking for more information about a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Just after noon on October 7, DPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Wood Street. Officers saw evidence of a crime, but a gunshot victim who later showed up at an area hospital had little information for police regarding the incident.

Witnesses in the area, however, described seeing the shooter, who, according to them, was a black male in a red sweatshirt. Police say they also received reports that a blue Nissan Altima, occupied by three black males as well, may have been in the vicinity.

Police are asking that people with additional information contact Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. The organization, which allows anonymous reporting, will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest in this incident.