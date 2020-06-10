Police seek motive in shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting. It happened about 10:50 pm, Tuesday, in the 1400-block of West Monroe.

When police arrived on the scene, officers found physical evidence a shooting had taken place. The 25-year old male victim had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released or arrests made at this point. The motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828 – 1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Curt Maas

(309) 434 – 2334

#202006681