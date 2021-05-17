Police seek information on 2018 homicide

DECATUR, Ill.(WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help solving a homicide case.

It happened on the morning of July 5th, 2018 at 12:30 a.m. near the 1200 block of East Whitmer. While crews were on scene for a shots fired call, a man with a gunshot wound was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Dy’Rek Griffin was shot in the head and died. He was at a Fourth of July celebration when it happened.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $1000 dollars for information that leads to an arrest on this homicide.