Police seek help in ID’ing armed robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are asking for public help as they attempt to identify a male suspect wanted in a Sunday night armed robbery.

Police arrived around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the Circle K gas station in the 1500 block of South Neil Street.

An employee told officers that a man came into the station, pulled out a gun, and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.

The clerk told police that they gave an “undisclosed” amount of money and cigarettes to t the suspect, who then ran away, heading east.

No one reported any injuries related to the incident to police.

Champaign Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 5’06”-5’09” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, gray sweatpants, brown shoes, and what is believed to be a black curly wig partially covering his face.

COURTESY CHAMPAIGN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.



