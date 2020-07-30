Police seek help identifying people involved in shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Peoria Police are asking for help in identifying people that are either of interest or may have information regarding a recent shooting on the city’s riverfront.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 19 near Water and Hamilton Streets. Police said it happened after a fight started within a crowd of more than 200 people. Officers said 13 people were hurt in that shooting.

Now, officers need your help identifying some people they believe could have been involved or have information about what happened.







In a video provided by officers, they said they are particularly interested in a man that is shown walking backwards.

They are also looking for any witnesses who may have information. If you know anything, call Lt. Dixon at (309) 494-8371 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.