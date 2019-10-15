Police seek help identifying 2 people

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — University police are seeking help to identify two people.

Police would like to speak to either one about an incident that occurred near Nevada and Gregory street on September 27.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe these two that are pictured can help provide police with important information.

If you have any information, please contact the University of Illinois Police Department at 217-333-1216 or police@illinois.edu.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers. You the option to remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS

Text: CCTip + info to CRIMES (274637)