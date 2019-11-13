Police seek assistance from public

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a situation that happened at Peterson Park and they are asking the public for assistance.

Officers need help identifying any of the males or females in the pictures below.











They apologize for the quality of the images, but still advise if you think you can make anyone out, to let them know.

You can contact police at 217-235-5451, or send them a private message on Facebook with any tips. You may also contact the Coles County Crime Stioppers, or utilize their mobile app.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest or to the prevention of a crime is eligible to recieve a reward of up to $1000, and you can always remain anonymous