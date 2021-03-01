Police searching for the person behind a hit and run

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

There are thousands of dollars in damages after a hit and run Saturday morning. U of I police were called about a car that had hit the personnel services building.

They say the car looked like it had been there for a while. The car was reported stolen earlier that morning in Champaign. The damage to the car was close to 3,000 dollars. The building is also going to need a lot of repairs.

“Cracked walls, there was some damage around the window frame, where it was obvious that wall had flexed when the car hit the wall,” U of I Senior Director of Strategic Communications Patrick Wade said.

He’s encouraging you to keep your doors locked. He says that’s an easy way to help prevent having your car stolen.