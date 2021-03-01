Police searching for the person behind a hit and run

News
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

There are thousands of dollars in damages after a hit and run Saturday morning. U of I police were called about a car that had hit the personnel services building.

They say the car looked like it had been there for a while. The car was reported stolen earlier that morning in Champaign. The damage to the car was close to 3,000 dollars. The building is also going to need a lot of repairs.

“Cracked walls, there was some damage around the window frame, where it was obvious that wall had flexed when the car hit the wall,” U of I Senior Director of Strategic Communications Patrick Wade said.

He’s encouraging you to keep your doors locked. He says that’s an easy way to help prevent having your car stolen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story