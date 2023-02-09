MANDFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) – Authorities are searching for a stolen SUV with a Goldendoodle dog in the back.
The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook that a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from the 100 block of N. Main Street in Mansfield just after 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.
The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. Inside the vehicle at the time of theft was a Goldendoodle dog.
The vehicle in the photo shown below is not the actual vehicle, but officials say it is a good representation of what the stolen vehicle looks like.
The Navigator was last seen traveling east bound on Piatt County Rd. 2950N traveling towards Champaign County north of Mahomet.
If anyone locates this vehicle, or a stray Goldendoodle dog, please call 911 or the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761.
This is a developing story.