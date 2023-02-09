MANDFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) – Authorities are searching for a stolen SUV with a Goldendoodle dog in the back.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook that a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from the 100 block of N. Main Street in Mansfield just after 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. Inside the vehicle at the time of theft was a Goldendoodle dog.

The vehicle in the photo shown below is not the actual vehicle, but officials say it is a good representation of what the stolen vehicle looks like.

Courtesy: Piatt County Sheriff’s Office

The Navigator was last seen traveling east bound on Piatt County Rd. 2950N traveling towards Champaign County north of Mahomet.

If anyone locates this vehicle, or a stray Goldendoodle dog, please call 911 or the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761.

This is a developing story.