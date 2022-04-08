OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Oakwood Police were recently dispatched to a residence on South Seymour Street after they received a report about two concrete decorative lion figurines had been stolen.

They weighed about 50 to 80 lbs. each.

The figurines were placed in front of the residence. They have been there for more than 40 years.

Police are asking people to look out for them and call 911, OPD at (217) 354-2131 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS if they located the figurines.

Police Chief Ron Soderstrom said there have been numerous reports of unsupervised juveniles causing trouble around town after dark. He wanted to remind parents to keep an eye on their kids more.

He stated, ” Parents, you are all civilly liable if we catch and cite your kids for curfew as well as Criminal Mischief. While we do not want to have to take this type of action, if this keeps up, we will face no other choice.”