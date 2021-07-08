Police searching for sexual assault, home invasion suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Urbana are on the lookout for a sexual assault and home invasion suspect.

A press release from the Urbana Police Department says officers were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to the area of Villa Lane and Vine Street. That’s just down the street from the Urbana Middle School.

Officers say they got to the scene and met with a 27-year-old Urbana woman. She told police that she had just been sexually assaulted in her home, according to the release.

Investigators say an unknown suspect got into her home through an unlocked door.

“The victim explained that sometime overnight, she woke up and found a man in her bedroom,” the release says. “The suspect put a metallic object to her head and told her not to scream. The suspect then got in bed with the victim and sexually assaulted her. The suspect left the residence from the same entrance he likely entered.”

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a heavy build and short hair and is either 5-feet-9-inches tall, or 5-feet-10-inches tall. The release says he was wearing a black t-shirt with red lines and circle patterns on it and black shorts.

Urbana Police detectives say they’re actively investigating this incident, with assistance from Illinois State Police.

Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is asked to call the

Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses

privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a

tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which is available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.