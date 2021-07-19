Police searching for murder suspect after man killed in stabbing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Decatur are on the lookout for a man wanted on murder charges after someone was killed in a stabbing Monday morning.

Officers say they were called out around 6:30 a.m. Monday to check on someone who was hurt near Eldorado and Union streets. Police say they found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators say they discovered the victim knew the suspect, adding “this was not a random act.”

A press release says detectives got an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Paul D. Outland, of Decatur, who is charged with first-degree murder.

Decatur Police say they’re still searching for Outland, and he was last seen near North Monroe and West King Street.

“Outland should be considered armed and dangerous,” says the press release.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.