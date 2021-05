BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing girl.

Deputies say Rebecca Jane Yeakel was reported missing Wednesday night. Her bicycle was found near Star Bridge, by county roads 725 East and 960 North.

She is described as a being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to called 217-773-3691, or 9-1-1.