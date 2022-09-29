BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton.

Police said they were notified of Kayleb’s disappearance on Thursday, September 28th.

His mother told police that he had left their home, in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Avenue, on September 24th, sometime between midnight and 5 a.m.

Kayleb is described as 5′, 90 lbs, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes, and a red/black backpack with a monster’s face.

Anyone with information on Kayleb’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 815-544-2135.