SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A seven-year-old is back home after he was hit by a car in the Pallisades subdivision in Springfield.

The driver failed to slow down for Jax when he was riding across the street on his bike. After the driver hit him, instead of helping Jax, who was bleeding across his face and on his arms and legs, the the driver drove away.

Jax spent some time at St. John’s Hospital, but is back home and doing well. His mother says he is more upset about his bike being broken.