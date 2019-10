DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for two men in connection to an armed robbery.

They say it happened Tuesday night at The Vegas Place on Route 48. Police say the men wore all black and had ski masks on while they demanded money from the attendant. One of the men had a gun.

They stole cash and the attendant’s cell phone. No one was hurt. If you know anything, call Decatur Police or Crimestoppers.