Police searching for 12-year-old girl reported missing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing girl.

A press release from DPD says Tashia L. Allen was last seen near Division and Lowber streets on Monday, June 7. Investigators say she has black hair and brown eye, with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a blue collared short sleeve shirt. Her hair was in a red ponytail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Decatur Police at 217-424-2711.