Police search for two suspects involved in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are searching for two people they said were involved in a Wednesday shooting.

Police officials said officers went to 5th and Washington Streets around 2:15 p.m. after hearing gunfire while patrolling. They were told two people were seen running away from the area. Two guns were found in the area.

A shooting scene was found at 5th and Washington Streets. A house was damaged, but not one was hurt.

While officers were responded to this shooting, they were called to another near 4th and Eureka Streets where a 19-year-old girl was shot. Officers believe these two shootings are separate incidents, but they are investigating to see if they are related.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call Champaign Police or the Champaign County Crime Stoppers.