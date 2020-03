CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for suspects in a liquor store robbery.

It happened Tuesday night at Joe’s Liquor on Bradley Avenue. Police said two suspects went inside, held a clerk at gunpoint, then took off with cash.

Officers said no one was hurt and there was no evidence a gun was fired. Both suspects were wearing ski masks and dark clothing.

If you know anything about this or have security video nearby, call the Champaign Police Department.