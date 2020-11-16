Police search for tips regarding deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police need the community’s help in solving a deadly shooting from October.

In a news release, officers said they were called out to the 1400 block of East Hickory on October 23 for a reported gunshot victim. When they got there, officers found 33-year-old Shatia Brooks, who was pregnant at the time, in her bed. They said she was shot while in her bed.

Detectives found several shell casings in the street and in the Brooks’ house.

Decatur Police said they have little information to go on in this investigation and they need your help. If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. Tips that result in an arrest will receive $1,000.