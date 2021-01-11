Police search for tips regarding deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police need the community’s help solving a deadly shooting from December.

In a news release, officers said the shooting happened on December 22 at about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Leafland. When police got there, they found Jayleon Cummings dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard numerous gun shots. They also saw a silver or gray-colored 4-door sedan with tinted windows speeding away from the area.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. You could be eligible for $1,000 if your information leads to an arrest.