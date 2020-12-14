Police search for tips regarding deadly liquor store shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are looking for tips regarding a deadly shooting that happened in November.

Officers said they were called to JB’s on North Calhoun on November 14 around 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they got there police found the business owner, John Betscher, unresponsive on the floor.

Police said Betscher was working alone when the suspect pulled to the drive-up window. The suspect fired multiple shots, which hit Betcher, and drove away from the scene.

“Unfortunately, John would later succumb to his injuries from the gun shots.”

Now, police are searching for tips regarding the suspect, as they said there is minimal information available. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. “In addition, there are donors who up contribute an additional $7,500 towards the regard for information that places this suspect in jail.”