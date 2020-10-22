Police search for tips regarding CVS armed robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police need help identifying a man they said was involved in two armed robberies at CVS on West Green and South Neil Streets.

In a news release, Champaign Police said the robberies happened around 7:30 p.m. on October 4 and 9 p.m. on October 13. In both robberies, a man was seen arriving at the store on a bicycle and “in possession of an apparent long gun,” according to police. They stated the gun was believed to have a wooden stock.

The man demanded cash from the store clerk and threatened to shoot them. After receiving an unknown amount of money, he ran westbound on his bike.

Police said the suspect was described as a man in his 30s or 40s. “He is approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and broad shoulders.” They said he also reportedly had tobacco-like staining on his right fingertips, which they stated meant he was a possible smoker. Officers said in both robberies, the man was seen carrying a green/olive-colored book bag with dark-colored shoulder straps.

If you know anything about this suspect or the robberies, you are encouraged to call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can make arrangements to share information privately. If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through Crime Stoppers online or by calling (217) 373-8477.