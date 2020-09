SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for tips on an armed robbery.

It happened Friday night around 10 p.m. at Chipotle on Wabash in Springfield. Two employees were held at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect was wearing a dark-colored cap, dark mask and a black shirt. He was armed with a silver revolver. He ran towards Veterans Parkway after the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.