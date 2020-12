CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are asking for tips about a deadly shooting.

It happened near East Hill and North 3rd last month. Officers found 30-year-old Shawntiel Harrison shot to death inside of a car.

Investigators are asking anyone in the neighborhood with surveillance cameras to check the recordings for any people or vehicles around 3 p.m. on November 13. If you have any information, contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers.