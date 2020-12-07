Police search for tips on home invasion suspects

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are looking for tips regarding a home invasion that resulted in shots fired.

In a news release, officers said it happened on November 8 shortly before 10 p.m. near North Morgan Street and East Garfield Avenue.

When police arrived, the victim told them she was standing outside her house and saw two people with guns approach her. They then forced her inside her home and threatened her life.

One suspect fired a gun inside the house. No one was hit.

Officers said the suspects took an unknown amount of money as well as the victim’s car. Police found the car near Hummingbird and Plover drives. No one was inside the car at the time.

The first suspect was described as a dark skinned black male, approx. 5’5″ tall, and 190 pounds. This suspect was wearing a full faced black ski mask and dressed in all black clothing. The second suspect was described as a light skinned black male, approx. 25 [years old], 6’0″ tall, and 180 pounds. This suspect was observed wearing a blue surgical mask, and all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will give $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.