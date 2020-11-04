Police search for suspects in home invasion investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they are looking for three suspects involved in a home invasion from Tuesday.

Sergeant Chris Copeland said a 45-year-old man said three men forced their way into his home in the 1300 block of North Fairview Avenue. One of the men had a gun. They stole a safe that had coins and other documents inside. Copeland said no one was hurt.

Police released descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: Approx. 18 years old, dark complexion, dark twists in his hair, 5’11” and thin build.

Suspect 2 (Had gun): Approx. 17-18 years old, dark complexion, 4-5 inch afro-style hair with blonde tips, 1 inch-long beard, tall and thin build.

Suspect 3: Approx. 20 years old, light complexion, shoulder length twists or curls, approx. 6′ tall, heavier build.

Officers stated the suspects arrived in a newer white SUV, possibly a Traverse or Equinox.