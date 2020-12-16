Police search for suspects’ identities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking to identify two people involved in an incident from earlier this month.

In a news release, officers said around 8:45 p.m. on December 2, security video showed two male suspects at the door of an apartment at The Boulevard Town Homes. The video showed one of the suspects, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, had the outline of a gun in his right front pocket.

Police said the suspects indicated they were looking for someone.

Now, officers are looking to identify the two suspects. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427 or submit a tip online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to $2,500.