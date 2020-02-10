Police search for suspects after homeless man robbed and beaten

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for two men they said were involved with a weekend robbery.

Sergeant Josh Sheets said it happened near West King & North Van Dyke Streets Sunday night. The victim, a homeless man, told officers he often met with two men to drink in a red shed in that area. He said he was only acquaintances with them and knew them by their nicknames, Wheezy and Dean.

The man told police he took a friend with him to meet the suspects for drinks. When they got there, Wheezy and Dean were already heavily intoxicated. Officers said one of the men asked him for money to get more alcohol. The victim told him he had a small amount of money and was saving it.

One of the men tried to hit the victim. He tried to get away, but Dean pushed the victim and then hit him. The two suspects then continued to kick him.

The victim threw the money on the ground. One of the suspects then asked what else he had on him. The victim had a plastic bag with a small amount of food in it. The two men took the bag and ran away.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711.