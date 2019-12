DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a scam involving an elderly woman on Sunday, December 29.

They say the 90-year-old woman, of Decatur, was conned out of a sum of cash described as “very substantial.”

The woman’s financial adviser contacted her attorney who then informed police.

“The suspects convinced the victim that she had won a prize and needed to pay taxes on it,” Earles said.