Police search for suspect after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a suspect after a man showed up at the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the hospital around 8:15 p.m. When they got there, the man told officers he was shot by a masked man while trying to get out of a car. Police say he would only tell them this happened in the east side of the city.

He told officers the man hit him with the gun and then shot him when he got back into the vehicle. He was hit in the leg and the buttocks.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact the Decatur Police Department.