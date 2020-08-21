Police search for suspect after register taken from Del’s Popcorn Shop

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a cash register was taken from Del’s Popcorn Shop on Merchant Street.

In a Facebook post, officials with Del’s said the register was taken shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday. Security footage shows the suspect coming out of the business with the register and then looking up and down the street before walking away with it.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of this suspect or any other information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department.