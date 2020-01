DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a man they say stole a purse from a hospital.

The Danville Police Department posted a picture of the subject. They say he stole the purse from OSF on January 22. They said the purse had gift cards and money inside. Those were donations for the victim’s son as he got medical treatment. Officers say the man went to area businesses and used the cards.

If you know anything about this crime, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.