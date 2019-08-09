Police search for stabbing suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a man they say was involved in a stabbing. It happened in the parking lot of Colony Court Townhomes off of South Mattis Avenue on Thursday August 1st.

They said they’re looking for 27-year-old Deonte Campbell. Police said he stabbed a 29-year-old man after the two argued. The man told them the two knew each other, and the fight turned physical. He was taken to the hospital.

Campbell is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to please to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Campbell.