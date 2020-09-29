Police search for shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police need your help identifying a shooting suspect.

Springfield Police shared a picture of the suspect on social media. They said on Sunday, around 6:45 a.m., the man ran out of Fresh Express on East Cook and shot at a passenger car that was driving through the parking lot.

Officers said one of the bullets hit a house near the intersection of Cook and 16th Streets. They stated the bullet hit a mattress inside that a woman was laying on. She was not hurt.

An employee at Fresh Express said the suspect is a regular customer, but did not know his name. If you know anything about the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.