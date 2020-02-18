Police search for sexual assault witness

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police need help locating a possible witness in a sexual assault investigation involving a juvenile.

Police said the assault happened at Sandy’s Motel on Pershing Road between 3-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1.

They said the victim ran from the motel, and towards the intersection of North Woodford and East Pershing Road by Arby’s. She flagged down a passing driver, and had a quick conversation with her before the suspect walked up. Both the victim and the suspect then walked away.

The victim is 5’1″, weighs around 120 pounds, black with long, braided black hair. She was wearing a white shirt with a floral print, blue jeans, and a navy-blue jacket.

If you were the driver who spoke to this victim, or know the driver, contact Detective Danner at 217-542-3449.