CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a teenager that has been reported as a runaway.

In a Facebook post, police said it is believed 14-year-old Kahdijah Knowles ran away from home. She was last seen on September 16 in the 700 block of West Church Street.

If you know where she is, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545.