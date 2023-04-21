NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – A Neoga man is on the run after police were called out to a dispute near the intersection of County Road 600 N and County Road 500 E in Cumberland County on April 20.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic incident at the property around noon on Thursday. Authorities said James Walthers, a 51-year-old man from Neoga, fled the scene before they arrived. The victim suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay. Police said they believe it to be an isolated domestic incident.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from Illinois State Police in the search for Walthers. A number of ISP and Cumberland County officers were deployed but were unable to locate Walthers.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. ISP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walthers to call ISP DuQuoin Communications at 618-542-2171 Ext. 1205. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.